Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2025 Inductees

The Class of 2025 inductees into the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame have been announced

The Board of Directors said the 2025 inductees are Jessica Anderson, Tom Anderson, Anthony Barone, Stephen Carlson, Mark Edstrom, Ron Frederes, Nick Kahanic, Aaron Leeper, and Nick Sirianni.

Jessica Anderson is a New York State and Niagara University champion for volleyball. Tom Anderson was the YMCA Lakewood Director from 1990 to 2022. Anthony Barone is the former manager of the Jamestown Jammers. Stephen Carlson played for the Cleveland Browns and currently plays for the Chicago Bears. Mark Edstrom was a top scorer in both football and basketball for Alfred University. Ron Frederes is a former basketball coach for Alfred University, Davidson Community College, and Walsh College. Nick Kahanic is a five-time champion and 16 time All American in the Highland Games between 2006 and 2022. Aaron Leeper is an award winning football player from Jamestown High School and University of Buffalo. Nick Sirriani is the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, including coaching them during Super Bowl LVII (57).

These nine individuals will be formally inducted at the CSHOF’s 43rd Annual Induction Banquet on Presidents’ Day, February 17, 2025. Tickets are available for $50 by calling Chip Johnson at 716-485-6991.