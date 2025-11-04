COI Employees Donate $2,600 To Eight Local Food Pantries

Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. employees have donated $2,600 to support eight local food pantries across Chautauqua County.

Each pantry—including Chautauqua County Rural Ministry in Dunkirk, Twice Fed Food Pantry in Cherry Creek, Northside Food Pantry in Jamestown, Panama United Methodist Church, and food pantries in Sinclairville, Westfield, Mayville, and Forestville—received $325 to help provide food for community members in need.

The donations come from COI’s employee “Donation Fridays” program, where staff contribute $2 each week for the privilege of wearing jeans to work.