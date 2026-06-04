Jamestown Farmers Market Begins Season June 6 At A New Location

The Jamestown Farmers Market will begin its season at a new location this Saturday in downtown Jamestown.

The outdoor summer market is moving from its former West Third and Main Streets location to East Third and Pine Streets.

The summer market series kicks off this Saturday, June 6 and will run every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. through November 21.

Market Director of Food Access Nick Weith said the move was made after repeated feedback from vendors, shoppers, and the community to put the market in a space with more shade, “…the team sought a location for the market that would provide that environment while also remaining in the core of downtown, accessible to all, and with available parking.” The Spring Street Parking Garage, which is free on the weekends, is immediately adjacent to the new market site.

Cash may be used at any vendor, and some vendors may accept credit cards. Any shoppers who wish to use credit cards can also purchase tokens at the Market Table that can be used as cash with any of the market vendors. SNAP is accepted at Market via exchange at the Market Table. The Jamestown Farmers Market also participates in the New York State FreshConnect Checks program, which includes a dollar-for-dollar match of SNAP of up to $50 per market. Children under the age of 12 can stop by the Sprouts kids activity tent for a $2 Sprouts Buck that can be used to purchase any food item.

JFM staff are planning special events and themed market weeks, including ArtFest on July 11 with extended market hours until 3:00 p.m., the JFM 5K on August 15, and additional events to be announced. To learn more about the Jamestown Farmers Market, apply to become a vendor, and connect with JFM, visit www.jfmny.org.