Jamestown Public Schools Breaks Ground On $123 Million Capital Improvements Project

Jamestown Public Schools has broke ground on Phase A of the district’s $123 million Capital Improvements Project.

District taxpayers approved the project in December 2023.

The project marks another summer of construction across several Jamestown Public Schools sites, most notably at Persell Middle School, Lincoln Elementary School, and the district’s Allen Street bus garage. Construction at Jefferson and Washington middle schools is expected to take place in 2027.

At Persell, improvements will include a new roof; upgraded building-mounted and site lighting; renovated bathrooms; updated mechanical and plumbing systems; additional window security measures; and extensive parking lot improvements.

At Lincoln Elementary School, exterior ramps and stairs will be repaired, while new flooring, exterior lighting, and windows will be installed. Additional roof repairs and window security improvements are also planned beyond the summer months.

The Allen Street bus garage will receive new bus lifts, repairs to parking lots, upgrades to the oil separator system, improved exterior lighting, and replacement of overhead and man doors.

Future work at Jefferson Middle School includes the addition of a new drop-off loop with ADA-accessible parking at the southern end of the Martin Road Athletic Complex, resurfacing of the Strider Field track, and parking lot repairs.

At Washington Middle School, parking lots and entry drives will be repaired, while the tennis courts will be resurfaced and adapted to allow for pickleball use.

In addition, summer construction will continue on Phase 2 of the district’s 2021 Capital Project, which recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jamestown High School cafeteria. The old gymnasium and kitchen are expected to be completed by the start of the school year, while renovations to the auditorium are expected to be finished by the end of the calendar year.