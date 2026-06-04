WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 4, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU JUN 04
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Pat Hackett – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Ed Bernik – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Jade Giambrone – Cabana Sam’s – Irving
FRI JUN 05
- PA Line with Oliver Burdo – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Logan Alexander and Laura Ferraro – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Backlog – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Furious George Trio – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Nate & Howard – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy
- Britt See – The Office – Kennedy
- Harry’s Hooligans – Soldiers & Sailors Park – Warren, PA
- Dean Wells – Nice Ash Cigars – Warren, PA
- Slim & Red – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Jim Ronan – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- Keith Medley – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Cold Beer Creek – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy with Beard and the Bird – Merritt Winery – Forestville
- Vinny and The Mudflaps – Ellicottville Brewing at Little Valley – Little Valley
SAT JUN 06
- DJ Steve Trapani – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Backlog – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Earl Wallace Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Smilo & The Ghost/SideEye Lite – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Honky Tonk Heroes – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- The S’Wearing Hats – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Brian K Chase – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
- Ten Pound Hammer – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Fred Leopard – twig & vine – Warren, PA
- Kallie Williams – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Porcelain Busdrivers – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
- Hyde & Seek – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Bri L’yrnn – The Cooler – Sherman
- Midnight Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Letter to Elise, Black Widow, Rockabilly Steve and BR3 – Merritt Winery – Forestville
- Movies at The Reg: Hoppers – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN JUN 07
- Ryan Melquist – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Tyler McClain – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- United Way Day featuring Vinny and The Mudflaps, Porcelain Busdrivers, Charity Nuse Band, Derek & Angel, Slim & Red – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Anna & Aaron acoustic – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Pat Hackett – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy
- Kokomo Time Band – The Grandview – Ellington
- Holly Abers – The Cooler – Sherman
- Bill Ward and Jade Giambrone – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Elle Taylor Band – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Tsavo Highway – Merritt Winery – Forestville
TUE JUN 09
- Memory Cafe with Karen Hewes Suber – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
- Silver Xtreme – The White Inn – Fredonia
WED JUN 10
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Jesse Smith and Jeremy Jaeger – Findley Lake Gazebo – Findley Lake
- Movies at The Reg: To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
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