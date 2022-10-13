Chautauqua Striders, Infinity Performing Arts Co-Founder Ron Graham Honored

Co-founder of Chautauqua Striders and the Infinity Performing Arts Program, Ron Graham, was recognized at the Robert H. Jackson Center Wednesday.

Chautauqua County Sports Hall of Fame Executive Director Randy Anderson said Graham has become an advocate and mentor for Chautauqua County youth, “Today we are recognizing a man who has devoted nearly 50 years of his life to the design, development, and implementation of youth initiatives; emphasizing athletics, academics, delinquency prevention, and the performing arts.”

He said Graham co-founded Striders with the late Dan Feather, “The idea behind the 1979 formation of the Chautauqua Striders was to help young people reach their potential both on the track and in the classroom with the slogan being ‘Champions On and Off the Field.'”

Anderson said during Graham’s tenure as executive director and coach between 1979 and 1990, he had several athletes who earned NCAA division 1 scholarships and also had students who competed in NCAA Division 2 and 3.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist also presented Graham with a certificate of recognition.

Graham was diagnosed earlier this year with stage-four gastroesophageal cancer.