Chautauqua Striders Receives $20,000 Blossom Fund Grant

Chautauqua Striders has received a $20,000 grant from The Blossom Fund at the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation.

The funding will be used for 2022-2023 mentoring and social-emotional learning programs through the organization.

The Chautauqua Striders Mentoring and Social-Emotional Learning programs served 470 students in the past year.

According to Youth.gov, mentoring provides a plethora of benefits for the young people being served, including increased high school graduation rates; lower high school dropout rates; healthier relationship and lifestyle choices; enhanced self-esteem and self-confidence; as well as a decreased likelihood of initiating drug and alcohol use and more.