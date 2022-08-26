Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy, Chautauqua Marina Hosting Native Plant Sale

The Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy and Chautauqua Marina are hosting a native plant sale Saturday.

The event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. will feature a variety of native plants for purchase from local vendors including Amanda’s Garden, Royal Fern Nursery, Turnbull Nursery and Hickory Hurst Farm.

Guided educational lakeside buffer walks will also be offered, weather permitting.

Proceeds of the sale benefit CWC and Chautauqua Lake.

Admission is free and the event takes place at the Chautauqua Marina, located at 104 West Lake Road (Rt 394) in Mayville.