Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy Executive Director Stepping Down in February

Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy Co-Founder and Executive Director John Jablonski has announced he will be stepping down from his role.

In a video on Facebook, Jablonski announced alongside current Deputy Executive Director Whitney Gleason, that on February 15, he will step down as Executive Director, “Whitney will become the new Executive Director. And I will be stepping back this Spring to be the Special Projects Coordinator. But that doesn’t mean I’m retiring from the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy.”

Jablonski has served as the CWC Executive Director for the last 33 years.

Gleason stated that she’s excited to continue Jablonski’s work at the CWC, which will include the mapping of highest priority conservation sites in Chautauqua County in 2023.