Chop House Operators Looking to Buy Former Field and Wright Building in Jamestown

The former Field and Wright Building on North Main Street will soon have new owners.

The Jamestown Local Development Corporation board reviewed a ten-year, $140,350 loan at 4% fixed rate interest to Andrew and Amber Carlson to purchase 100-120 North Main Street. Andrew Carlson said the purchase price is $190,000

The current owner, UCAN City Mission, is selling the building after deciding to look elsewhere to build a homeless shelter for families and women. They had bought the building in 2021, but, according to a March 2023 Jamestown Post-Journal article, ceased construction on the 85-bed facility when they encountered asbestos issues that required additional grant funding.

Carlson, who operates The Chop House on Main, which is located next door in the Fenton Building, said the restaurant’s current banquet room and coolers are actually located in the Field and Wright Building.

He said his and Amber’s main goal is to expand the banquet space, “Beside that room, it goes all the way back in that building. She (Amber) came up with the ‘Ballroom On Main‘ is what we’d like to do. It would have an access from North Main Street with a lobby, bar down there, and a little cocktail reception area. And then you would go to the second floor which would be our banquet facility. And that would seat up to 300 people.”

Carlson said the building needs a new roof at a cost of $186,000 and a new support beam, which costs $30,000.

The JLDC board tabled the loan request due to not having enough members present to vote given that Vicki McGraw requested to abstain due to her son being employed by the Chop House. The resolution will go through a unanimous consent process via email for all board members so that it can be brought forward to Jamestown City Council for approval at their Monday, June 26 voting session.