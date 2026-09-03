CHQ Chamber Announces Annual Business Award Recipients

The CHQ Chamber has announced its award recipients that will be recognized during its annual Business Awards Banquet.

The event is designed to recognize local businesses and organizations for their outstanding efforts year-round, and meets our mission to build vital connections, provide professional resources, and champion our local businesses in Chautauqua County.

The Business of the Year Award will be presented to DFT Communications in Fredonia. Designed to recognize a business that has demonstrated outstanding leadership in employee growth, product development or exemplary service, DFT Communications was nominated by its own Director of Customer Experience, Scott Wise. DFT is completing an upgrade to its fiber-optic network, and this fall will implement a brand evolution campaign called “Broadband Evolved.”

The Business Champion Award is intended to recognize an organization that has contributed most to the economic development, quality of life and stability of Chautauqua County. Chautauqua Lake Dental in Mayville will be honored as Business Champion of the Year. Brian Pender nominated his wife, Dr. Erin Pender, for the award noting she “exemplifies what it means to be a true business champion. She has successfully grown a thriving local business, created meaningful employment opportunities, expanded access to quality healthcare, and invested in development of the next generation of dental professionals. Her leadership has improved the quality of life for thousands of residents across Chautauqua County.”

The award for Emerging Business of the Year recognizes a newer or growing business that has demonstrated vision and/or filled a need in Chautauqua County. Westfield Makerspace, owned by Kimberly MacKay, offers a place for trying new tools, crafts, and skills as well as space for local vendors to sample a sales market. The business which launched last year was nominated by Erica Caccamise.

Hospitality Business of the Year awardee 3 Lakes Café in Cassadaga was nominated by Jessie Andersen.

Sanfilippo Solutions, Inc. of Falconer, which will receive Service Business of the Year, was nominated by owner Joe Sanfilippo, who credited his employees for their success saying, “they go over and above to help their neighbors and friends in the community with a smile.”

Wells Enterprises of Dunkirk will receive the Producer of the Year Award. Nominated by Jessica Dunten, she said, “Wells has undergone a multi-million-dollar strategic transformation, demonstrating the company’s commitment to employees while reconstructing a world-class facility that enables significant business growth through one of the largest single private investments in Chautauqua County history.”

The Not-for-Profit of the Year Award will go to the Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation. Celebrating 40 years of service this year, the mission of NCCF is to focus on strategic and responsive grant making, encouraging local philanthropy and building permanent endowments for the future, and actively serving as a community leader and partner for the benefit and enrichment of the community.

In addition, multiple businesses will be recognized for milestone service years.

The CHQ Chamber Annual Awards Banquet will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 8 at the Williams Center at SUNY Fredonia with a buffet dinner. Registration is open now at https://www.chqchamber.org/