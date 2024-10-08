CHQ Chamber Awards Banquet To Recognize Local Businesses

CHQ Chamber will recognize local businesses during its annual Chamber Awards banquet on October 10.

The event will take place this Thursday at the Williams Center at SUNY Fredonia.

CHQ Chamber has reimagined its awards process, following a full year of strategic planning and rebranding.

The award recipients for 2024 are:

Emerging Business of the Year – Whizz’n Smash, Dewittville

Hospitality Business of the Year – Central Station, Dunkirk

Service Business of the Year – Kravitz Tree Service, Fredonia

Producer of the Year – Ghostfish Brewing Company, Westfield

Not-for-Profit of the Year – Prevention Works, Jamestown

Business Champion Award – Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau, Chautauqua

Business of the Year – Persnikkity Pies, Falconer

Legacy Recognition for major milestones will go to: Chautauqua Institution, 150 years; Brigiotta’s Farmland Produce, Jamestown and Media One Group Radio, both 100 years; AHN Westfield Memorial Hospital, 82 years; A. W. Farrell & Son, Dunkirk, 78 years; Jamestown Awning in Jamestown and Peek’n Peak in Clymer, both 60 years; Pucci’s Carpet One, Fredonia, 52 years; Artone Manufacturing in Jamestown and Haff Acres Farm in Mayville, both 50 years; Belle-View East, Falconer, 33 years; 360 Graphics, Jamestown, 20 years; and Dot’s Gift Boutique, Jamestown and The Green Door Tavern, Bemus Point, both 5 years. These businesses demonstrate not only longevity, but also years of commitment by multiple generations of families.