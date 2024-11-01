CHQ Chamber Receives $25,000 Grant

CHQ Chamber has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Springboard.

Springboard was launched in March as a regional rapid-prize competition aimed at programs that benefit entrepreneurs or businesses that need funding to expand or bring an idea to market level.

CHQ Chamber will use Bandwango to provide data to evaluate impact and consumer traffic of new and existing initiatives, with a goal of marketing repeat visits to consumers. Bandwango is an established technology platform that “gamifies” customer visits to local businesses. In some areas it is used to create beverage trails, or to provide digital coupons to encourage customers to patronize businesses.

Urging customers to visit small, locally owned businesses is central to the work at the CHQ Chamber. In recent years, the Chamber has held Holiday Window Decorating contests, Small Business Saturday initiative, and more to incentivize local shopping and dining.

Springboard is a collaborative effort of the Center for Regional Strategies, Main Light Strategies, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, Victor & Company, and additional community partners in the region including the Small Business Development Center at Jamestown Community College.