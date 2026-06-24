CHQ Chamber Seeking Nominations For Business Awards

The CHQ Chamber is seeking nominations of local businesses and organizations that are doing outstanding work in Chautauqua County.

Anyone may nominate a business or organization to be recognized during the CHQ Chamber Business Awards Banquet, which is scheduled for October 8 at the Williams Center at SUNY Fredonia.

Award categories are designed to include businesses and organizations in a number of fields. One award will be given for Emerging Business of the Year – a newer or growing business that has demonstrated vision and/or filled a need in Chautauqua County. There are four business sector awards that will recognize outstanding service, production, growth, or community involvement for Hospitality Business of the Year (restaurants, attractions, lodging); Service Business of the Year (retail or service such as financial, insurance, legal, etc.); Producer of the Year (manufacturing, agriculture, or construction); and Not-For-Profit of the Year (and outstanding nonprofit organization).

The Business Champion Award will be presented to an organization that has contributed most to the economic development, quality of life, and stability of Chautauqua County. The Business of the Year Award will be presented to a business that has demonstrated outstanding leadership in employee growth, product development or exemplary service.

Nominations are open through July 31. All nominations must be submitted through CHQ Chamber’s online form at www.chqchamber.org/2026-award-nominations. Preference will be given to nominees that are members of the CHQ Chamber, and all information must be complete in the application. Nominations will be reviewed by a committee of volunteers from across the County, including prior years award winners, and will be approved by the CHQ Chamber Board of Directors.