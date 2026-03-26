CHQ Transit Hub On East Third Street Given Site Plan Approval

Chautauqua County has received approval to build a new hub for CHQ Transit in downtown Jamestown.

CHQ Transit has used 218 East Third Street since 2018 as its bus hub, but issues with the former auto service building on the site caused delays in providing an indoor space for customers. CHQ Transit had previously used the lobby of the former Erie-Lackawanna Train Station, now the National Comedy Center gift shop, as its hub.

La Bella Associates Architect Ron Kessler told the Jamestown Planning Commission that the proposed building will include a waiting room for 20 people, a driver break room, and a public restroom. The building will be situated closer to Prendergast Avenue and will have a handicap accessible entrance on that side.

There will be no public parking on the site. Buses will enter off East Third Street and exit onto Prendergast Avenue. The Jamestown Planning Commission gave site plan approval to the project.