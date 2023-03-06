CHRIC Awarded $122,000 Federal Grant

Chautauqua Home Rehabilitation and Improvement Corporation, or CHRIC, has received a $122,000 federal grant.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the funding is coming from NeighborWorks America.

He said in a statement that, “Affordable housing remains a huge hurdle for many that live in Western New York and the Southern Tier. I am excited to see these communities get the funding necessary to get some relief for those who are experiencing housing uncertainty.”

Since 1978, CHRIC has worked to improve Chautauqua County’s homes, neighborhoods, communities, and the lives of its residents.

NeighborWorks America is a public non-profit organization, established by Congress in 1978 as the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation. For nearly 45 years, NeighborWorks America has supported local solutions to community development and affordable housing challenges.