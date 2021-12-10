‘Christmas at Santa’s Workshop’ Holiday Exhibit Opens at Fenton History Center

The Fenton History Center‘s ‘Christmas At Santa’s Workshop’ holiday exhibit has opened.

Center Curator Victoria Parker said while the Fenton has a Christmas exhibit every year, they invite people to see the theme of the exhibit which changes, “It’s our interpretation of the North Pole. You’ll see Santa Claus checking his list, some elves at work, and also learn about the history of those things and where we got that story of Santa Claus checking his list. We’ve kind of based our elves on a photo we found from 1873 – a magazine cover of Santa’s Workshop.”

Parker said there will be Candlelight Hours from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 17th which allows visitors to tour the whole Fenton mansion by candlelight.

Parker said a Holiday open house will then be held Saturday, December 18th, “So we’ll have some extra activities, some games for the kids, make and take craft activities, as well as the holiday exhibit. All of these events are standard admission, so $10 for adults, children age 17 and under and Fenton History Center members are free.”

Parker also shared that the Fenton History Center Board of Directors has named Lisa Goodell as its interim Executive Director.

Goodell is filling in after former ED Noah Goodling resigned December 3rd to take a job as Project Director with the Capacity Lab. A new, permanent director of the Fenton History Center is expected to be hired in early 2022.