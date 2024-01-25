Cirque Mechanics Brings ‘Zephyr’ To The Reg Lenna on Jan. 26

Cirque Mechanics will perform new show at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts this Friday.

The modern circus artists will perform their show, Zephyr, before a live audience at 7:30 p.m., Friday, January 26.

In Zephyr, the audience will witness the tug of war that exists between man and nature, in the name of progress. The creative team at Cirque Mechanics created a theatrical circus show that harnesses human power, instead of wind, to generate an energetic acrobatic experience.

Cirque Mechanics has designed and built a performance windmill to serve as the multi-functional mechanical centerpiece of the story.

Tickets for Zephyr are on sale at the Reg Lenna Box Office from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday and online via reglenna.com.