Cirque Mechanics Brings ‘Zephyr’ To The Reg Lenna on Jan. 26

MSU’s Lyceum Series presents “Zephyr- A Whirlwind of Circus, a colorful and thrilling story of acrobatics on the mainstage of Bettersworth Auditorium. (photo by Grace Cockrell / © Mississippi State University)

Cirque Mechanics will perform new show at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts this Friday.

The modern circus artists will perform their show, Zephyr, before a live audience at 7:30 p.m., Friday, January 26.

In Zephyr, the audience will witness the tug of war that exists between man and nature, in the name of progress. The creative team at Cirque Mechanics created a theatrical circus show that harnesses human power, instead of wind, to generate an energetic acrobatic experience.

Cirque Mechanics has designed and built a performance windmill to serve as the multi-functional mechanical centerpiece of the story.

Tickets for Zephyr are on sale at the Reg Lenna Box Office from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday and online via reglenna.com.

