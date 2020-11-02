City, ALSTAR Officials Sign New EMS Services Contract

JAMESTOWN – The City of Jamestown now has a new agreement in place with ALSTAR EMS to once again provide ambulance services to the community.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist joined city deputy fire chief Matt coon and representatives from ALSTAR EMS and UPMC Chautauqua in an official contract signing ceremony this afternoon at city hall.

“We thank those at ALSTAR for their cooperation with the City over this past year as we negotiated with them the contract for this much needed service for the residents of the City of Jamestown. There are several benefits in the new contract, including that it will allow the fire department to bill insurance for calls which should result in a significant increase in monies the city collects,” Sundquist said.

The contract replaces the expired contract between the City and ALSTAR that had been in place for the past 21 years. ALSTAR Executive Director David Thomas said the agency is ecstatic to work out a new deal with the City.

“We are ecstatic to work out a new deal with the City. This deepens a long-term relationship between ALSTAR and the City, and

the benefits to both sides are numerous. I thank the City for its cooperation and openness to signing a new deal,” Thomas said.

The contract also expands services to the City by allowing the Jamestown Fire Department access to ALSTAR’s training center, access to billing services, and annual exercises between the ambulance service and the City.

Sundquist also said that there is also a reimbursement claus in the contract that will allow the city recoup costs whenever members of the fire department have to be sent out on a call.

The signing ceremony comes after the Jamestown City Council approved the contract on Monday during its October voting session.