City Announces Downtown Holiday Cruise to Replace Holiday Parade for 2020

JAMESTOWN – The City of Jamestown, Jamestown Renaissance Corporation, and the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce are partnering on a unique event this year to celebrate the holiday season and light the tree on Tracy Plaza.

The Downtown Holiday Cruise will be held from December 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The annual tree lighting will be held via livestream and shown online and will be the prelude to a “parade in reverse.”

Businesses can register to set up a stationery “float” or display in a parking space along Third Street.

Spectators will then be allowed to drive through and view the displays – culminating with the viewing of the lit tree on Tracy Plaza where Santa will wave to children.

Businesses may sign up to participate at www.ChamberRSVP.org and will receive details following their registration.