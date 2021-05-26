City Considering Options for Full Build-Out of Skatepark Despite Higher Cost

The City of Jamestown is looking at options for construction of both phases of the future Jamestown Skatepark, even though construction estimates have come in substantially higher than budgeted.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the design team had suggested the skatepark be built in phases, “Phase one would be about two-thirds the size of what we initially hoped for the full build out of the park. We also ran into a small, minor issue in terms of having to do extra excavation and soil removal just to make sure any potentially contaminated soil was removed.”

However, Surdyk said the City considers the Skatepark a high priority project, “When we are allocating funding whether it be through future CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) or American Rescue Plan funding that we have that at the top of our conservation and consider building the full park versus instead of just building the two-thirds.”

Surdyk said the added cost to build other third of the park is an additional $286,000. She said the City is looking at funding options such as the Consolidated Funding Application, or CFA, through New York State.