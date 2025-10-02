City Council Approves Agreements To Have Construction Documents Created For Spring Street, Cherry Street Parking Garages

Jamestown City Council has approved two resolutions to hire an engineering firm to create construction documents for work to be done on the Cherry Street and Spring Street Parking Garages.

Under the agreement, Ryan Biggs Clark Davis Engineering DPC of Skaneateles, NY will receive $55,000 for the Spring Street Parking Garage design and $20,812 for the Cherry Street Parking Garage design. Funding is coming from the 2021 Bond Issue.

Interim Department of Public Works Director Mark Roetzer said both structures continue to need work as they grow older, “This company came in the spring after we had some mandatory evaluations done. They came in and did some additional testing which cleared the Cherry Street Ramp of any immediate structural deficiencies. And then these contracts are for them to come in and make sets of plans for additional structural work and some traffic coating work that needs to be done in both the short term and long term.”

Roetzer said when it comes to structural health of both parking garages, they do weigh the cost of repairs needed versus the cost to demolish and build new. He said the cost of demolishing and rebuilding the Spring Street Parking Garage would be in the millions of dollars.

Roetzer said they hope to have the construction designs completed in the next six months with immediate repairs going out to bid in summer 2026.