City Council Approves Plan to Use $1.277 Million in HUD Funds for Rental Rehabilitation Program

Jamestown City Council approved a plan to use $1.277 million for a rental rehabilitation program.

The funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are to be used for homelessness assistance and assistance to other vulnerable populations.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said under the plan, landlords would be able to apply for $30,000 a unit for up to three units, “An applicant can apply for up to $90,000 maximum. That could be for anything an apartment building might need, so if it needs a roof, if it needs siding, if it needs foundation repairs, whatever that might be. It’s not limited to having to be spent in a specific unit, however it can be.”

Surdyk said HUD requires a 15-year anti-speculation agreement for those receiving grant funds, “So that prohibits the property owner from selling that property within 15 years to make a profit. It also requires them to maintain a rental cap that is considered, and falls within HUD’s guidelines for affordable housing. And requires that they make those units available to low to moderate-income persons.”

Surdyk said the plan is due to HUD by March 31, but the City will be submitting it this week for final review and approval.