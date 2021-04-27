WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

City Council Approves Resolutions to Extend Riverwalk, Purchase Police Body Cams

The Greater Jamestown Riverwalk Trail will be extended. Jamestown City Council approved the $5,000 sale of property to Lawson Boat & Motor Monday night. There were no public comments made at a hearing on the sale prior to the voting session. The sale of the property will allow Lawson to continue developing a full-service Marina and tourist destination. Council also approved easement agreements onto Lawson Boat & Motor property that will extend the current Bike trail that now ends at Clifton Avenue.

Council approved an agreement with Axon Enterprise to purchase 63 Police body cameras at a cost of $71,000 a year for 5 years. This year’s costs will be pro-rated at $46,747. The cameras used previously had been failing.

Council also approved the purchase of a new electronic fingerprinting system for the City Jail. The fingerprinting system is being paid through a grant with the city being required to pay a 25% match of $7,100.

The City and Jamestown Community College will enter into a shared services agreement for a new grant writer. City Council approved the 2-year agreement as well as suspending the hiring freeze to allow the grant writer to be hired.

And Council approved an agreement to pay CPS Construction Group to make repairs to the Spring Street Parking Ramp. The contract for $219,300 will go toward concrete and traffic-coating work.

