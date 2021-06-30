City Council Approves Up to $500,000 for ‘Fund For Downtown Programming’

Jamestown City Council has approved the use of up to $500,000 to re-up funding of the “Fund for Downtown Programming.” Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the initial “Fund for Downtown Programming” was established through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which was very successful.

She said the City wanted to continue that, given how many businesses and organizations are still feeling the financial strain from the Pandemic, “We’re looking at what are the things that we can do that we have control of. Ways that we can support really giving the community a shot in the arm and sparking economic development quickly and in a meaningful way, getting people back downtown and getting them back to enjoying events.”

The program will be administered through the Jamestown Local Development Corporation. The monies will come from the Urban Development Action Grant. Surdyk said they will be announcing when businesses can apply for program funding in the near future.