City Council Approves Zoning Changes To Allow For Infill Housing Pilot Project

Changes to zoning to allow for infill housing and allow commercial businesses in certain areas of Jamestown has been approved.

Jamestown City Council passed resolutions to amend the official Zoning Map and to establish six Pilot Residential Districts for infill housing on publicly owned properties.

The pilot districts include North Main Street from 21st Street down to 8th Street; Spring Street from Crossman Street to just before 6th Street; Strong Street and Fulton Avenue down to 5th Street; a segment of Chandler Street including Elk, Franklin, and Cross Streets; Tower and Barrows Streets between Willard and Pullman Streets; and all of Johnson Street.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the next steps involve logistics like filing a SEQR negative declaration and actually updating the city zoning code, “Now, we can actually get to work as far as the infill projects go. So, we have a lot of things we’ve been talking about for a long time and there’s been a lot of projects that have just been hanging out there where we haven’t been quite sure how to proceed. I think this gives us some direction so we’ll be able to see some really big, positive changes as far of moving forward with some of that residential infill.”

Another resolution passed changes the zoning of the neighborhood south of Jackson-Taylor Park from Residential-2 to Commercial-1. The streets included in the zone change are Clinton and Monroe Streets south of the park with West Eighth Street as the southern border. The zoning change removes the portion of Lafayette and Jefferson Streets from the plan as those sections are mainly residential and residents in those areas expressed their desire not to have those streets rezoned Commercial-1.

Surdyk said her department will be reaching out to the businesses interested locating to this neighborhood to let them know that the zoning has changed and that they can move forward with their plans.