City Council Hears Bow Hunting Proposal

Jamestown City Council heard a proposal to allow bow hunting for deer in the city at its work session Monday. Council member Tom Nelson, who led the Deer Management Ad Hoc Committee, said calls about deer have been the biggest complaint in his ward, “Most of the complaints I get are about damage they do to property. We haven’t had many vehicle-deer accidents. That’s not a major concern although I’ve had people complain about the deer crossing down at the bottom of Camp as they approach Foote [Avenue].”

The proposed resolution would allow 15 licensed hunters to take down up to 4 antler-less deer between November 1st and December 31st in five designated areas of Jamestown. Those designated areas include Jones Memorial Park on Jones & Gifford Avenue, Jackson-Taylor Park including the bike path, the BPU’s Storm Water Management pond property on Buffalo Street, the wooded areas at the back of Bergman Park, and the woods behind the former Allen Park Ice Rink.

Nelson said he’d like to see the two months of hunting operate as a pilot program, “I think it’s necessary. I think it’s the best option after talking to other people and other communities who have done it. It worked there. They haven’t had problems with it. I think it’s worth a try. I’d like to see after these first two months, evaluate it, take a look at it, and then decide if we want to continue something like this in the future.”

Council member at large Kim Ecklund said she’s been inundated with calls on the issue, “I’ve been inundated with people on Willow who do not want people hunting in that back county area. They do not want people hunting in their backyard. I don’t care if it’s close enough or not close enough. Don’t feel it’s what they want on their property or bordering their property.”

Council member at large Jeff Russell suggested maybe limiting the pilot to just Ward 6, since the bulk of complaints had come from that area. Council is expected to vote on this resolution, with possible amendments, at its meeting next Monday.