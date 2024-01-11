City Council Hopes To Act In January On Camera, Lighting Project For Spring, Cherry St. Ramps

Jamestown City Council hopes to act on funding a camera and lighting project at the Spring and Cherry Street Ramps by the end of January.

Council has two resolutions totaling $249,680 to award bids to companies to install cameras and lights in the the ramps.

Grant Writer Paula Pichon said a police grant was applied for last year that would pay for most of the project. She said they anticipate being notified if the city has received that grant later this month.

With Council’s voting session not until January 29, council members are hoping to have that grant notice received prior to having to vote on the resolutions.

City Council Finance Committee Chair Brent Sheldon said the options are to use monies from the general fund if the grant is not received, or to use a combination of the grant and American Rescue Plan funds.

The lighting and camera upgrades are in response to ramp users concerns about security and safety in the city’s ramps.