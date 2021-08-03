City Council, Los Contrincantes Car Club Continue Event Discussion

Jamestown City Council members continue to be concerned about excessive noise that could be generated at the Los Contrincantes Car Club‘s event at Bergman Park in September. Car Club President Jose Sanchez met with the council’s Public Safety Committee to discuss details about the event and how he’s working with city staff to try to address issues.

The Public Safety Committee had approved the special event permit for the September 18th event back in June. The City Code allows for the suspension of the noise ordinance where a special event permit has been approved.

Parks Manager Dan Stone told committee members they are planning to place the car music competition at the back of the park in hopes that the woods will provide a sound buffer.

Sanchez said the music competition that starts at 2:30 p.m. will feature two cars with sound systems that can cost over $40,000, “What happens is, they compete between each car. The loudest wins a trophy or an award. We also have the same competition for power wheels. These power wheels, people also spend about $20,000 on speaker equipment. These are actually children competing.”

Sanchez estimates they could have up to a thousand people attending the event with cars coming from Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Council Member at Large Jeff Russell said he’s concerned about the level of noise before music competitions and during, “I still have concerns over the music. I’m thinking about the people like over on State Street, even on the backside of Bergman, outside the city of Jamestown. We all have constituents all in that area. And I think the idea of the event is wonderful and bringing people in from outside but my biggest concern is the noise in this.”

Sanchez agreed with council members and Police Chief Tim Jackson that he would hire police officers to be at the event in addition to the security he was bringing. He also said Car Club members planned to go door-to-door in the nearby neighborhoods to let residents know about the upcoming event.

City staff, City Council members, and Car Club members will meet to conduct a noise test with cars next week at Bergman Park to determine the level of disturbance that could be caused at the event on September 18th.