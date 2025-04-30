City Council Members Call For Law Enforcement Consolidations

Jamestown City Council members are calling for consolidations of local police departments.

Council member at large Jeff Russell urged municipalities to begin consolidation efforts following the approval of the City of Jamestown and Kendall Club Police Benevolent Association’s contract “With exorbitant tax increase that are taking place in locations like Dunkirk at 84% and Fredonia looming at 65%, it is imperative that serious consideration and conversations take place regarding these services. Providing these services, and the legacy costs associated with them, are becoming unsustainable.”

Russell said studies have been done in the past and he’s now calling on mayors, town supervisors, and union presidents to discuss the feasibility and cost savings for consolidating.

Council member Bill Reynolds voiced his support for consolidation of law enforcement in the county as well. Both Russell and Reynolds are retired police officers.

The contract between the city and the police union approved by City Council is for January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2028.

It includes salary increases of 2% for 2025, which is retroactive; 2% for 2026, 3% for 2027, and 4% for 2028. The health insurance premium rate will increase to 18%, effective January 1, 2025 with the next 1% increase in 2027. The contract also establishes a Labor Management Committee to review premium rate related issues on a quarterly basis.

Other added benefits include $1,000 annually in sick pay bonus that will be paid out quarterly at $250 if the employee has not utilized any sick time in that previous quarter. Life insurance purchased by union employees will increase from $50,000 to $100,000.

Additionally, under the contract the Kendall Club PBA agrees to withdraw an improper labor practice charge and to end arbitration. The union also would withdraw a lawsuit against the City filed in State Supreme Court.