City Council Receives Update on Parks Projects

The Jamestown City Council received an update Monday on various projects happening in the Parks Department.

Parks Manager Dan Stone, speaking to City Council on Monday, presented a lengthy list of projects and events the Parks Department has been involved with so far this year.

He detailed several American Rescue Plan funded projects that were completed in time for the season, “We did new ball field in-fields at Allen Park, Nordstrom Park, number 3 (field) at Bergman Park was completely skinned and replaced with ballfield material; and both in-fields at Roseland Park as well. Disc golf is now an 18-hole golf course up at Bergman Park. We just need to install tee boxes at this point.”

Stone said they’re planning to build the boxes using old city brick. He said the basketball courts at Allen, Bergman, and Jackson-Taylor Parks are all sealed and painted. He hopes to put new rims on the hoops this week.

In regards to the two Splash Pad projects, Stone said he’s waiting on prices from Parkitects for the Allen Park Splash Pad to come back. He said the city is also still waiting for the soil test results for Jackson-Taylor Park. The administration said there is currently a 12-week delay on those coming back.

Stone announced the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation has awarded a grant for new picnic tables at Diethrick Stadium. He said they’ve been ordered from Jamestown Advanced Products and hopes they’ll be delivered in the next month.

Stone added that while there will not be a Summer Playground Program in the parks this year, the Jamestown YMCA will still be providing the free summer lunch program on week days, starting June 26, at Lillian Dickson Park.