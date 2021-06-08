City Council Receives Update on Sales Tax, Fire Department Software

City sales tax revenues increased $73-thousand dollars for first quarter of 2021 from the same time in 2020. City Comptroller Ryan Thompson said the city received $1 million-648-thousand dollars, “That’s about 4.65% increase relative to 2020, so we’re at 24.55% of our budget collected as opposed to prior year at the same time we’re at 24.24%, so we’re right in line from a budget perspective.”

Thompson said he believes the city will see a significant increase in sales tax revenue for the second quarter of 2021 relative to 2020.

The City Fire Department is exploring ways to move their reporting to a digital platform. Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon reported to the City Council Finance Committee that the department is looking at New World software, which is similar what what law enforcement uses, “This provides us with interoperability with the County 911 system the CAD software the dispatchers use. And it’ll also be a little bit interoperable with the law enforcement portion of it. So as far as our fire investigations go, our actual fire reporting and doing our electronic patient care reports will be convenient to that as well.”

Coon said the records would be located at the County Sheriff’s office, who have used the software for 35 years. He added the fire record management software would not give fire officials any access to criminal records.

Forte will be moving ahead with adding seating outside its restaurant on East Third Street. The new seating will be located on the sidewalk and allow for 6-feet of foot traffic access, which is one-foot more than required by the City. Owner Peggy Kaltenmeier said she hopes to open indoor dining first after some major indoor construction, “Even if it’s at reduced capacity, we’ve been out of the practice for about year now, so we’re going to take it slow the first couple of weeks. But this outside dining will almost increase our occupancy for diners by 50%.”

Kaltenmeier said once she has State Liquor Authority approval, she hopes to start constructing the parklet space in the next four to six weeks.