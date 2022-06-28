City Council Tables Shared Services Agreement with Jamestown Schools on Sidewalk Plowing

Jamestown City Council tabled a resolution on a shared services agreement with Jamestown Public Schools about plowing sidewalks, saying more discussion was needed.

Council President Tony Dolce said council members wanted to further discuss the positions that would be added, “This has nothing to do with the school system. We’re very appreciative of the fact that they’ve been willing to purchase the equipment and the maintenance agreements for those. But it’s a huge amount of money to commit for two full-time employees with benefits. So there was some concern and discussion as to whether we would want to look at possibly using seasonal or part-time employees versus full-time employees.”

Dolce said making the two part-time positions seasonal may need to be a union discussion, “Different than the summer help which is more scheduled. In the winter, we’d have to have some different parameters cause as the snow goes, the timing, the number of snowstorms that we actually have, and other things that they could be doing during that time. So, there’s just a lot of things to tie up and how that would look financially as well as how that would look structurally within the department.”

Dolce added the agreement would be discussed again at the July 18 work session with an anticipated vote in July.

Council did approve the two home improvement incentive programs for senior citizens and homeowners that would be administered through the Assessor’s Office. Each was funded with $500,000 of American Rescue Plan money.

A contract with the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy to remove the invasive Tree of Heaven from the banks of the Chadakoin River also passed. Council Member Brent Sheldon, who is the council representative on the Riverfront Management Council, said the RMC also supported the resolution and was in support of the river clean-up the CWC had done earlier this year.

Council also approved the Annual Action Plan for the 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Program. The plan for use of $1,542,257 in federal monies will now be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.