City Council to Consider Deer Hunting Resolution in September

About a dozen people attended an information session of the Jamestown Deer Management Group to learn about a plan to allow for bow hunting in the city. City Council member Tom Nelson said city council will consider a resolution next month to set November 1st through the end of December as the deer hunting period, “The program will be limited to 15 licensed, volunteer hunters. And I want to point out that this will cost the City nothing.”

Nelson said the hunters chosen will have a valid New York State hunting license and will only be allowed to shoot at a distance of 20 yards or less, “The program will be limited to antler-less deer only. Each hunter limited to four deer each. The idea is that you can keep two and donate the other two to the food pantry.”

Deer must be taken to a designated processor site with the processing fee covered by the Venison Coalition.

The five locations chosen as hunting areas in Jamestown are Jones Memorial Park, Jackson-Taylor Park, the Storm Water Management Pond area on Buffalo Street, Bergman Park, and Allen Park. The City will be responsible for posting that the hunting areas are closed to the general public.

City Council is expected to first review the resolution at its work session on Monday, September 20th.