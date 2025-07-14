City Council To Receive Information On Possible Zoning Change

Jamestown City Council will receive information about a possible zoning change for an area near Jackson-Taylor Park.

The information will be presented at the City Council Housing Committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

According to the staff report, the Department of Development is seeking input to change the zones from R-2 to C-1 near the park. In R-2 zones, two-family residences are allowed. In C-1 zones, commercial activity like general offices, personal service establishments, and retail is allowed.

The reason for the input is due to the city receiving two variance applications this year to change the allowable use of this R-2 zoned district. The staff report says the land in this area “faces challenges to build new structures while existing buildings are not being utilized to the fullest ability due to existing zoning”

The staff report stated that the Department is seeking input from all Boards, Commissions, Council, and the public regarding this amendment.

The public comment period will run from Tuesday July 15 through August 4. A public hearing will be held on Monday, July 28 in City Council Chambers, prior to the voting session.

City Council Committee meetings start at 6:30 p.m. with the full work session taking place at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.