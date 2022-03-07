WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / City Council to Review $735,000 in ARPA-funded Projects, Hear Presentations on Homeless Shelter, West 3rd St Redesign

City Council to Review $735,000 in ARPA-funded Projects, Hear Presentations on Homeless Shelter, West 3rd St Redesign

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown City Council will review over $735,000 in American Rescue Plan projects including water main replacements and Fire Department upgrades at its work session.

One resolution for $483,000 would replace water mains on May Street and Gwendolin Avenue.

Several other resolutions totaling $252,735 would provide back up generators for fire stations, new entry doors, new overhead doors, and the truck floor renovation at Station 5.

Council also will review resolutions to hire a Personal Computer Specialist in IT Department following the death of a city employee, a School Crossing guard agreement with Jamestown Public Schools, and a contract between Jamestown Police and Jamestown Psychiatric in Lakewood.

Several presentations are on the agenda including a presentation from Chautauqua Opportunities on the proposed homeless shelter for women in Jamestown, the West Third Street Redesign, and a presentation on Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency‘s Action Plan.

The work session takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of city hall.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.