City Council to Review $735,000 in ARPA-funded Projects, Hear Presentations on Homeless Shelter, West 3rd St Redesign

Jamestown City Council will review over $735,000 in American Rescue Plan projects including water main replacements and Fire Department upgrades at its work session.

One resolution for $483,000 would replace water mains on May Street and Gwendolin Avenue.

Several other resolutions totaling $252,735 would provide back up generators for fire stations, new entry doors, new overhead doors, and the truck floor renovation at Station 5.

Council also will review resolutions to hire a Personal Computer Specialist in IT Department following the death of a city employee, a School Crossing guard agreement with Jamestown Public Schools, and a contract between Jamestown Police and Jamestown Psychiatric in Lakewood.

Several presentations are on the agenda including a presentation from Chautauqua Opportunities on the proposed homeless shelter for women in Jamestown, the West Third Street Redesign, and a presentation on Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency‘s Action Plan.

The work session takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of city hall.