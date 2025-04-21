City Council To Review Bond Proposals For BPU Projects

Jamestown City Council will review two bond proposals totaling more than $29.2 million for capital projects at the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities.

According to the staff report, the BPU has a capital project to upgrade the Cassadaga Water Pump Station and complete a replacement of adjacent transmission mains. The municipal utility is requesting Council authorize the issuance of Municipal Bonds in the amount of $27, 643,347, at prevailing interest rates, for use by the BPU’s Water Division for the project.

The BPU also has capital projects of a gas/diesel fueling station in the Water Division and new sand filter replacements in the Wastewater Division. The utility is requesting the city issue Bond Anticipation Notes in the amount of $1,650,000, at prevailing interest rates, and that the proceeds thereof be paid into the Board of Public Utilities general fund to be used to fund portions of these BPU capital projects.

City Council approved in December 2024 the use of $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to go towards building the new gasoline/diesel fuel station.

Council also will review a resolution to approve the loan of $350,000 to Monroe & More LLC by the Jamestown Local Development Corporation. Since the loan amount exceeds $100,000, Council approval is required. Monroe & More will be using the funds to purchase machinery and equipment.

A resolution to award a $275,000 contract to create the Safe Streets for All Action Plan to Stantec Inc. is on the agenda. The City of Jamestown was awarded the funding by the Federal Highway Administration for the drafting and delivery of the Action Plan. The City staff reviewed proposals from several consultants and selected Stantec, Inc. as the winning proposal.

The Housing Committee will feature a discussion with Jamestown Renaissance Corporation’s Mary Maxwell at 6:30 p.m. All other committees will meet at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the 4th floor Police Training Room. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.