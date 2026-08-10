City Council To Review Grant Award To Purchase Equipment For JPD

Jamestown City Council will review a resolution to accept a grant that would help purchase equipment for the Jamestown Police Department.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office received funding through the state’s Discovery Grant Program with the Jamestown Police Department being awarded $20,000.

The grant will support the Jamestown Police Department Detective Bureau’s Evidence Unit by providing equipment and technology necessary for the processing, documentation, and preservation of evidence. The staff report states that there will be no additional cost to the City of Jamestown.

The Public Safety Committee will review and vote on a number of special event and block party applications including the following requests:

– The Jamestown Farmers Market to hold a 5K Race on Saturday, August 15 throughout downtown and the Riverwalk;

– Chachy’s Lemonade is planning its Third Annual Back to School Field Day to be held Saturday, August 22, 2026 at Jackson Taylor Park;

– 10,000 Maniacs are requesting approval for the Maniacs Arts Festival Performance by Dead Letter Office that will be held Friday, September 4 at the Wintergarden Plaza;

– Chautauqua Striders are requesting to hold the Daniel Feather Memorial 5K on Saturday, September 5, 2026 which will requires the closure of Baker Street between City View Avenue and the Bergman Park entrance.

– And the two block party requests are for Stowe Street between East Second and Falconer Streets on August 22 as well as a party on Hallock Street between Royal and Fairmount Avenue, on September 6, 2026.

The Housing Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.