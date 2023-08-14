City Council To Review Grant To Purchase Pole Cameras

Jamestown City Council will review a resolution to accept a Justice Assistance Grant.

The city receives funding annually through the (JAG) program with this year’s grant totaling $20,694.00. The money will go toward the purchase of pole cameras. A public hearing also will be held on the city’s acceptance of the grant at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 15.

Council also will review a request by Chautauqua County Government to enter into a memorandum of understanding for the County to operate the new Mobile Health Vehicle in the City of Jamestown without the need for permits or to pay parking fees. The agreement would be in place from August 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the 4th floor of City Hall. The Public Safety and Public Works committees will meet at 7:00 p.m. on the fourth floor of city hall as well. The Finance Committee will not meet due to lack of quorum. The full work session will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the police training room and be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov. The public is welcome to attend all meetings.