WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / City Council To Review Mental Hygiene Lease of 5th Floor Of City Hall

City Council To Review Mental Hygiene Lease of 5th Floor Of City Hall

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown City Council will review renewing a lease agreement with Chautauqua County for rental of the fifth floor of City Hall.

Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene leases the entirety of the fifth floor of the building.

The lease renewal is for five years with lease amounts of:
2025 $138,219.96 in rent
2026 $143,748.72 in rent
2027 $149,498.64 in rent
2028 $149,498.64 in rent
2029 $149,498.64 in rent

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. The work session will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov. All meetings are open to the public.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.