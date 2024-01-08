City Council To Review Proposal To Eliminate Parking On Southside of East 2nd St. For Bike Lane

Jamestown City Council will be reviewing a proposal to eliminate parking on one side of East Second Street in order to add a bike lane.

According to the staff report, the city is requesting the State in their upcoming 2025 East Second Street project to install the striping of a dedicated bicycle lane. A dedicated bike lane would be installed to the east bound lane, and the west bound lane will be widened to allow for bike and car shared lane. To accommodate the dedicated bike lane, parking on the southwest side of the road would be removed on East Second Street from East Fourth Street to the Tiffany Avenue.

The report said city staff have conducted a review of the street parking utilized and found that more than 90% of properties possess their own off-street parking. Staff concluded that having street parking on both sides of East Second Street in the corridor between East Fourth Street and Tiffany Avenue is, thus, unnecessary.

Council also will have two resolutions back in front of them dealing with awarding bids to companies to install cameras and lights in the Spring and Cherry Street Parking Ramps. The total cost for the project is $249,680. Council did not act on the resolutions in December and part of the issue is how the city will fund the project.

The Finance Committee will hear an update on grants at its committee meeting at 7:00 p.m.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.