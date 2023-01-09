City Council to Review Resolution to Use $900,000 in ARP Funds for Water Main Replacements

Jamestown City Council will review a request to use $900,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for water main replacements on Roland Road and Juliet Street.

The staff report said there has been nine water main breaks on Juliet Street between Camp and Hunter Streets since 1973. It stated that the brick street is also uneven in many places. On Roland Road between Camp and English Streets, there has been 20 water main breaks since 1977 with the blacktop pavement needing repair in many places.

The two streets are among 14 streets to be upgraded in a $5 million Clean Water grant received by the Board of Public Utilities in 2019, but the total cost of the project has now risen to $7.5 to $8 million. The staff report said the Department of Public Works and BPU are requesting the additional funding to replace the water mains and perform basic street restoration work.

The Finance Committee will discuss the Salary Review Commission recommendations that were made at the December 14 work session.

The recommendations include raising the Mayor’s salary from $72,000 to between $80,000 to $90,000; increasing City Council members’ stipend from $5,000 to $7,500; and increasing the City Council President’s stipend from $6,000 to $9,000.

City Council’s stipend hasn’t changed since 1984 with the Mayor’s salary remaining the same since 2008. Any changes to salaries would not go into effect until January 1, 2024.

City Council’s Housing Committee meets at 6:45 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the 4th Floor of City Hall with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.