City Council To Review Resolutions To Apply For, Accept Grants

Jamestown City Council will review a resolution requesting additional ARPA funds for the city’s accounting software.

According to the staff report, an additional $73,316 in American Rescue Plan funds are being requested for Springbrook software.

Council had previously approved $106,286 in funding for the new software in April 2023. Springbrook replaced the KVS system with the former administration saying the upgrade will result in time-savings for staff.

The staff report indicated that additional costs were incurred due to implementation of the software being delayed due to turnover in the Comptroller’s office, subscription costs increasing from the original 2022 quote, and other fees that were omitted from the original approval.

Council also will review a resolution to approve the city applying for Restore New York funding for the Prendergast Landing and Furniture Mart Building Redevelopment.

The funding is intended to target the revitalization of vacant, condemned, and abandoned structures. The city is allowed to request up to $2 million.

The Prendergast Landing project is estimated to cost $2.7 million with the Furniture Mart Building project costs estimated at $40 million.

Council also will review a resolution to accept a grant for the Police Department‘s Detective Bureau’s Evidence unit. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office received a Discovery Funding state grant with the City of Jamestown being named a sub-grantee in the amount of $20,000. The funding would be used to purchase computer monitors, wall brackets, an evidence sealer, a Sirchie 48” ductless workstation with hepa filter, one new laptop, external hard drives, an anemometer, and SD Cards.

The Parks Department has proposed creating a fee for travel baseball teams. According to the staff report, there is not currently a fee structure in place for travel teams to use baseball and softball fields in the parks system. The proposed fee structure would not include Diethrick Stadium, which has its own fee structure.

Travel baseball and softball teams would be charged $125.00 per game, including practice time. A $200 per team fee has been proposed for Adult flag football league teams and a fee of $365 per team for adult softball league teams has also been proposed.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the fourth floor police training room in city hall with other committees scheduled to meet at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.