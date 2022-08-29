City Council to Vote on Adding $3 Million in ARPA Funds to Home-Business Improvement Programs

Jamestown City Council will vote on adding $3 million to home improvement and business improvement programs funded through the American Rescue Plan Act monies.

The Roof, Private Sewer Lateral, Private Water Line Repair/Replacement Program had originally been funded with $750,000. The administration requested an additional $2 million as only 30 applications were able to be approved of the 131 received. City Director of Development Crystal Surdyk had stated at work sessions that the additional funding will make it possible to fund the rest of the applications that met guidelines. The program will not be re-opened for new applicants.

A resolution requesting an additional $1 million in ARPA funds for the Building & Property Infrastructure Improvements program will be considered. Like the roof and sewer repair program, the additional funds will just go toward businesses that have already applied for funding.

Council will also vote on a resolution to fund the 19A Homeownership program with $750,000 using ARPA monies. Under state law, municipalities can take ownership of properties that are vacant and either have one year of unpaid taxes or are subject to an order of condemnation.

Assistant Corporation Counsel Ben Haskins, addressing the Housing Committee, said the funding would be used to rehabilitate those houses, “And selling them to people who, A, reside in them for five years as a owner-occupant; B, during that time pay their taxes on time; and, C, once all the initial code enforcement violations that were written up upon taking title are fixed, that they will ameliorate further code enforcement that arises over that five year period.”

Under new business, Council will vote on a resolution to enter into an agreement with Zambelli Fireworks in the amount of $19,500 for the Labor Day Fest fireworks show on Sunday, September 4. According to the staff report, Collaborative Children’s Solutions, who is organizing this year’s festival, recommended Zambelli’s bid over a lower bid of $14,000 by Young Explosives, saying Young did not have the shell capacity for the type of show the Labor Day Festival Committee requested. The staff report said the funding is coming from the Parks Festival Budget.

City Council will have a work session at 7:00 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. The voting session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor. The voting session is open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.