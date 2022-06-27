City Council to Vote on CDBG-HOME Annual Action Plan, Home Improvement Grant Programs

Jamestown City Council‘s voting session tonight will include the final opportunity for the public to make comments on the city’s Annual Action plan.

The Public Hearing will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers regarding the FY 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Program. The annual action plan, once approved, will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Jamestown received $1,144,750 in Community Development Block Grant funds and $397,507 in HOME program funds. The funding is for Community Planning and Development activities, ranging from the development of affordable housing to expanding economic opportunities for people with low and moderate incomes.

Council also will vote on two programs, totaling $1 million, that will grant funds to senior citizens and homeowners for improvements to houses in the city. The program would be funded through American Rescue Plan Act monies.

Council also will vote on a shared services agreement with Jamestown Public Schools to share services, purchase, exchange or lend materials or equipment which shall promote and assist the City of Jamestown in the plowing of sidewalk routes to schools. The agreement shall be from August 1, 2022 to December 31, 2026.

The contract with Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy to remove Tree of Heaven along the banks of the Chadakoin River for a cost of $17,760 will be considered.

And Council will vote to suspend hiring freeze to hire a new Comptroller to replace current Comptroller Ryan Thompson, who is leaving City Government for a job in the private sector.

Under new business, Council will vote on a resolution accepting the donation of a Jamestown welcome sign by the Jamestown Noon Rotary and Rotary Club of Jamestown Community Service Fund, Inc. The sign will be constructed at the corner of 1351 North Main Street. The approximate value of the sign is $65,000.

The work session begins at 6:30 p.m in the fourth floor Police Training Room with the voting session starting at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of city hall. The meetings are open to the public with the public hearing and voting session livestreamed on jamestownny.gov