City Council To Vote on Rental Inspection Ordinance, Replacing City Hall Roof

Jamestown City Council will vote tonight on a Rental Inspection Program as well as to allocate funds to replace the roof on City Hall.

Council has two ordinances on their voting agenda tonight. The ordinance establishing the Rental Inspection Program will go hand in hand with a state public health law that will require the inspections of rental properties with two or more units.

The resolution establishing a Mobile Food Vendor ordinance would make a pilot program for permitting food trucks in the city permanent. The food truck pilot had been initially approved by Jamestown City Council in 2020.

Under new business are several resolutions related to replacing the roof on the municipal building on East Third Street.

One resolution would award Jamestown Roofing Inc. $950,000 for select roof repairs. The money would be paid out of American Rescue Plan funds.

Also, council vote on contracting with Greenman-Pederson, Inc. for a total of $40,450 to develop a construction package for the roof project as well as create an engineering plan to deal with water infiltration issues for the roof parapet. This also will be funded through American Rescue Plan monies.

Council also will vote on giving approval for three consolidated funding applications to be submitted to New York State.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church would like to apply for $500,000 to continue repair work to the church building, including work on the Main Street wall and steps.

The City is requesting approval to submit a CFA for $100,000 in environmental protection funds to do a professional structural engineering evaluation and stabilization plan for the Arcade Building on North Main Street.

The City also is requesting approval to submit a CFA for $585,000 in Empire State Development funds to go toward the ongoing efforts of the 19A Housing Rehabilitation Program.

City Council will hold a work session at 7:00 p.m. with the full voting session taking place at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the voting session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.