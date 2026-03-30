City Council To Vote On Transferring Downtown Properties To JURA

Jamestown City Council will vote tonight on transferring the titles of downtown properties to the Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency (JURA) in hopes redeveloping the properties.

The resolution would transfer title to a three-story commercial structure and adjacent vacant lot known as 8, 10, and 12 East Second Street to JURA. The parcels are located just off North Main Street adjacent to the Fenton Building which houses Chophouse On Main.

The City said in a staff report that, “Intervention is required to keep the deterioration of the structure from progressing.” The report further stated that by having JURA take ownership of the property, the Request for Proposal (RFP) process would be streamlined significantly, allowing for the parcels to be purchased and redeveloped.

Council also will vote on a resolution to allow the City to enter into a non-exclusive master project agreement with Ramsay Agriculture.

Ramsay Agriculture, located at 40 Winsor Street and at 65 River Street, is in the process of constructing state-of-the-art integrated hydroponic agriculture, renewable bio-gas production, and organic waste management facilities.

The agreement is non-exclusive and does not come with any monetary obligation. The purpose of the agreement is for good faith cooperation between the City and Ramsay Agriculture.

A local law is also on the agenda to change the city code to bring back the title of Police Chief. Currently, the position is known as the Director of Public Safety and under that title, the Director oversaw both the Police and Fire Departments. With the retirements of both former Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon in May 2025 and former Public Safety Director Tim Jackson in February 2026, the city is going back to separate Police Chief and Fire Chief titles. A public hearing on the local law will be held at 6:45 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall.

The regular voting session will begin at 7:30 p.m.

All meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.