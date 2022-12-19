City Council to Vote on Ward Boundary Lines, New Equipment

Jamestown City Council will vote on a local law to establish new Ward Boundary lines at its voting session tonight.

The new map recommended by the Jamestown Reapportionment Commission has few changes in ward boundaries.

Council also will vote to spend $249,610 to purchase a new excavator for the Department of Public Works. The funding for the equipment is coming from CHIPS (Consolidated Highway Improvement Program)

A resolution to allocate an additional $21,400 for the replacement of Fire Station #4’s roof also will be voted on. The funding will come from American Rescue Plan monies. The project initially was allocated $100,000 in ARPA funding, which was approved in June.

Council also will vote to accept a donation of $2,000 from Rand Machine Products to purchase smoke alarms for the Jamestown Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Outreach Program. All smoke alarms purchased from this donation would be made available through the Fire Department’s existing distribution policy.

And Council will vote on a local law authorizing the use of video conferencing for meetings of public bodies. This law will formally codify the ability for the City to livestream public meetings and to allow council members to attend meetings remotely, if needed.

Council will hold a brief work session at 7:00 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room with the voting session taking place at 7:30 p.m. in the second floor Council Chambers in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the voting session being livestreamed at jamestownny.gov.