City of Jamestown Announces 2024 Street Improvement Projects

The City of Jamestown has announced their street improvement projects for 2024.

The projects will include a variety of critical maintenance and enhancement activities throughout the city. The planned improvements include brick and curb repair; storm sewer improvements, paving, patching, chip seal, and novachip.

Two street reconstruction projects include West Virginia Boulevard in the Allen Park area and Morton Street between Sampson and Colfax Streets.

Detailed information on the projects is available at www.jamestownny.gov

