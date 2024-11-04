City Of Jamestown Attempting To Get State Funding For Prendergast Landing Project

The City of Jamestown is making another attempt at getting state funding for the Prendergast Landing Project.

Jamestown City Council will review a request to apply for $2 million in Restore New York funding for the $2.7 million project located at 106-108 Fairmount Avenue.

This is the second application by the City to try to get these funds.

Jade Empire LLC has proposed renovating the 12,000 square foot building on the corner of Fairmount Avenue and West Eighth Street into a business incubator that has retail on the first floor, a co-work space on the second floor, and short-term rental apartments on the third floor.

The project has already received a $187,500 Consolidated Funding Application award through the State’s Regional Economic Development Council.

Jade Empire owner Rahsaan Graham has also applied for property tax and sales tax abatements through the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency.

Council also will vote on a Special Event permit request by the Ira Lou Spring Post 149 for a Veterans Day ceremony on November 11.

The proposed event will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Third and Main Streets in downtown Jamestown. Third Street will be closed between Cherry and Pine Streets with North Main Street closed between Second and Fourth Streets.

A service at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will follow the ceremony.

Council will hear budget presentations from the Department of Development and Fenton History Center starting at 6:15 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room. There will not be any committee meetings. The full work session begins at 7:30 p.m.

There also will be a public hearing at 6:00 p.m in the Police Training Room regarding the local law to override the state’s 2% tax cap. Council passed the law on October 28.

All meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.